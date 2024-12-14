media release: True Endeavors Presents the Great to Small, Small to Grand – 2024 Fall Tour

This is a General Admission – All Seated Show. Tickets: $45.00; Gold Circle: $65.00.

Gold Circle includes early entry and preferred seating. Gold Circle doors open 6:45PM | GA doors open 7PM | Show at 8PM

This is a special, intimate show with a stripped down trio version of Josh Ritter and his band, featuring Sam Kassirer on piano and Rich Hinman on pedal steel plus more. Here is a note from Josh about the event:

“All that I truly know about songs is this: the entire Universe can be contained within a single one. I’ve known that forever, maybe I came into the world with that knowledge. Likewise, there is nothing so infinitesimal that its magic cannot be glorified or elucidated in a song. I wrote the song “Orbital” in order to show that. Truth is shared by all things. The arch of an eyebrow recognizes the shadow cast by an eclipse.

For that matter, a loud-ass rock song can recognize and relate to even the quietest li’l lullaby.

These ‘Great to Small, Small to Grand’ shows will be about huge ideas and stories, packed into tiny grains of great (musical) insistence. Please join us!”

Ritter is a renowned singer, songwriter, musician, artist and best-selling author. One of today’s most thoughtful and prolific voices, he has released eleven studio albums including 2019’s widely acclaimed, Fever Breaks, of which NPR Music praised, “He remains a hydrant of ideas while embodying an endless capacity for empathy and indignation, often within a single song.”

In addition to his work as a musician, Ritter is also a national best-selling author, having released two novels to date: 2021’s The Great Glorious Goddamn of It All and 2011’s Bright’s Passage. Released to critical attention, Stephen King wrote in The New York Times Book Review that Bright’s Passage “shines with a compressed lyricism that recalls Ray Bradbury in his prime…This is the work of a gifted novelist.”

“Josh Ritter remains at the top of his game two decades into a highlight-strewn career. He’d be forgiven for loosening his grip, but his hand has never felt surer.” – NPR Music

“Harking back to Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and maybe a little Mark Knopfler, Mr. Ritter has always been a slinger of serious ideas and high-flown imagery.” – The New York Times

﻿

“Mysterious, melancholy, melodic…and those are only the M’s.” – Stephen King in Entertainment Weekly