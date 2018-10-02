Joshua Beckman, Abigail Christian

press release: Two fabulous poets--Joshua Beckman and Abigail Christian!--will be gracing the music stand at the Arts + Literature Laboratory, gorgeously-brickily ensconced at 2021 Winnebago Ave. for the pleasure and stimulation of your ears and minds and heart!

The enchantment begins at 8:00 p.m.

Suggested donation of $5 but everyone welcome regardless of ability to pay.