Joshua Mezrich

press release: Dr. Mezrich, surgeon, teacher, and now writer joins us to discuss his new book, “When Death becomes Life: Notes from a Transplant Surgeon.” This book gives a thrilling look at how science advances on a grand scale to improve human lives. Combining gentle sensitivity with scientific clarity, Mezrich reflects on his calling as a doctor, conveying what the life of a surgeon is really like and how it feels to experience soaring victories as well as crushing defeats.