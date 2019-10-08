Joshua Mezrich
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Dr. Mezrich, surgeon, teacher, and now writer joins us to discuss his new book, “When Death becomes Life: Notes from a Transplant Surgeon.” This book gives a thrilling look at how science advances on a grand scale to improve human lives. Combining gentle sensitivity with scientific clarity, Mezrich reflects on his calling as a doctor, conveying what the life of a surgeon is really like and how it feels to experience soaring victories as well as crushing defeats.
Info
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Books