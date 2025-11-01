$55 ($50 adv.)

media release: Joshua Radin emerged in 2004 as an empathetic, engaging, and often enthralling troubadour. Over the years, he’s tallied north of 1 billion streams, moved 1 million-plus albums worldwide, and scored a gold certification for the single “I’d Rather Be With You.” His music has appeared in over 200 films, television series, and commercials. In addition to multiple showstopping appearances on Ellen (who also enlisted him to perform at her wedding) and Today Show, and performances on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, and Conan, he contributed “Brand New Day” to a commercial in support of the troops at the request of First Ladies Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden.

He’s played to sold out crowds around the globe and shared the stage with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Sara Bareilles, Ingrid Michaelson, Sheryl Crow, Tori Amos and more. Not to mention, he’s a staunch philanthropist who supports Little Kids Rock and North Shore Animal League America (NSALA), among others. Thus far his catalog consists of nine full-length offerings highlighted by fan favorites such as We Were Here, Simple Times, Underwater, Wax Wings, and Here, Right Now.

Following the release of his 2021 acclaimed album The Ghost and The Wall, Joshua left his material existence in the rearview, grabbed a backpack, packed his guitar, picked up a pen and a pad, hit the road in search of new stories to tell. Those stories comprise though the world will tell me so, volumes one & two which were released early 2023.

During 2025, he turns the page on the next chapter of his career and life with his tenth full-length LP and first independent album since 2017, One Day Home. Immersing himself in the process mind, body, and soul, he pored over these 13 tracks, perfecting each moment and co-producing six tracks with Wally Gagel. This time around, he prepared the music for a double-LP release with one half original studio versions of the tracklisting and the other piano vocal versions. Musically, he taps into two sides of his sonic palette, leaning into soul and singer-songwriter stylings while tracing the journey of a romantic relationship.