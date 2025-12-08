Joshua Shores
Wisconsin Veterans Museum 30 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join us as we welcome author and veteran Joshua Shores, who will be talking about his latest work, Counting On Death: A Marine Infantryman’s Journey from the Frontlines of Combat to the Fight for Peace. This work looks at the brutal realities of his two deployments (Iraq and Afghanistan) and his quest for redemption and self-discovery upon returning home.
