Josmar Jimenez, DJ Choko Loco

Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Maldito Año Nuevo: Con Puro Perreo

Dale la bienvenida al nuevo año bailando hasta abajo al ritmo del conejo malo  

N.D.V.S.T presents el mejor party de Madison   

www.NocheDeVeranoSinTi.com  

@josmarjimenez_official and @djchokoloco_ will be playing all of your favorite reggaeton hits from Bad Bunny, Feid, Shakira, Rauw Alejandro, Karol G, Ozuna, Young Miko, Anitta, Maluma, y más!

TEXT US “MALDITO” IF YOU’RE A REAL FAN  415.360.7133

Follow us for more @nochedeveranosinti

