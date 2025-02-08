Josmar Jimenez, DJ Choko Loco

media release: Maldito Año Nuevo: Con Puro Perreo

Dale la bienvenida al nuevo año bailando hasta abajo al ritmo del conejo malo

N.D.V.S.T presents el mejor party de Madison

www.NocheDeVeranoSinTi.com

@josmarjimenez_official and @djchokoloco_ will be playing all of your favorite reggaeton hits from Bad Bunny, Feid, Shakira, Rauw Alejandro, Karol G, Ozuna, Young Miko, Anitta, Maluma, y más!

TEXT US “MALDITO” IF YOU’RE A REAL FAN 415.360.7133

Follow us for more @nochedeveranosinti