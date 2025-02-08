Josmar Jimenez, DJ Choko Loco
Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Maldito Año Nuevo: Con Puro Perreo
Dale la bienvenida al nuevo año bailando hasta abajo al ritmo del conejo malo
N.D.V.S.T presents el mejor party de Madison
@josmarjimenez_official and @djchokoloco_ will be playing all of your favorite reggaeton hits from Bad Bunny, Feid, Shakira, Rauw Alejandro, Karol G, Ozuna, Young Miko, Anitta, Maluma, y más!
