DJ Josmar Jimenez

Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: 2 FAST 2 FIESTA: A 2000s LATIN NIGHT 

Rev your engines for a Y2K party that’s bumpin’ the biggest 2000s Latin hits from OG’s like Pitbull and Daddy Yankee to our queens Shakira and Nelly Furtado!

 Majestic Theatre – Madison

 Friday, March 14

 9pm

 18+

Get ready to drift between Reggaetón, Pop, and Hip-Hop in a single night—súbele el volumen and let’s see who can handle the heat on the dance floor!

Sounds by @josmarjimenez_official

