Jourdan Hines & the Dapper Whimsy, Too Sick Charlie

Jessica Miller Jourdan Hines & the Dapper Whimsy (left to right): Cody Davis, Mary Elizabeth Wallin, Jourdan Hines.

press release: A smile is contagious, and so is a melody. Jourdan Hines’ #feelgoodmusic delivers smooth vocals, familiar guitar, and a feeling of homegrown happiness you won’t want to shake.

Since debuting his first solo release Come Alive, Jourdan and Miss Mary have been busy performing throughout the greater Madison, Wisconsin area. When joined by upright bassist Cody Davis, the three headline as Jourdan Hines and the Dapper Whimsy. Together they showcase an eclectic mix of originals and covers with a classy folk-bluegrass vibe.