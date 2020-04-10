ONLINE: Jourdan Hines & Miss Mary

press release: In times like this, the arts can bring us together and offer so much joy. At noon Make Music Madison will regularly stream live Facebook concerts sharing the music of local artists.

Sign up to perform by sending an email to director@makemusicmadison.org or a direct message via FB. Include your virtual tip jar info (Venmo/Paypal/Bandcamp) along with the Facebook profile where you will be broadcasting. Families and kids welcome.

April 10: Singing marrieds Jourdan Hines and Miss Mary. "Jourdan with his wife Miss Mary bring positivity to the stage with #feelgoodmusic in the style of acoustic-pop-bluegrass."