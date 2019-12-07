Jourdan Hines & Miss Mary

× Expand Jourdan Hines

press release: Join Jourdan Hines and the lovely Miss Mary Elizabeth Wallin at the Cambridge Market for part of the Cambridge Classic Christmas. We'll have a fun mix of #feelgoodmusic as we'll cozy up by the fireplace to sing our favorite tunes with a splash of holiday favorites included.

JOURDAN HINES blends acoustic folk and bluegrass pop that are both close to home and yet universal. Through his homegrown happiness he spreads the bright side of life’s lessons with a guitar and his two loves, Mary and their dog Jaya, by his side.

www.jourdanhines.com