Jourdan Hines & Miss Mary

press release: J ourdan and Mary, the feel-good music duo, will be at Chocolaterian Cafe on June 29th from 7-8:30pm! Stop by to fill your evening with coffee, treats, and acoustic-folk songs for all ages. With free admission and positive vibes, this show is guaranteed to be sweet.

Jourdan Hines’ #feelgoodmusic delivers smooth vocals, familiar guitar, and a feeling of homegrown happiness you won’t want to shake. Born and raised on a Midwestern dairy farm, Jourdan has created a unique mix of acoustic folk and bluegrass pop originals that are both close to home and universal. Together with his wife, the sweet and lovely, Miss Mary they spread the brighter side of life’s lessons.