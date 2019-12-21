Jourdan Hines & the Dapper Whimsy, Too Sick Charlie

press release: Come help Full Mile Beer Company celebrate ONE YEAR of being open! It’s our chance to say THANK YOU to everyone that has stepped through the doors or supported us in any way. We’ll have bands and a special beer release all day long!

Too Sick Charlie will take the stage at 3pm with his gritty brand of Hill Country and stomp blues. Jourdan Hines and the Dapper Whimsey will be on stage at 6pm til 9pm. Jourdan and the Dapper Whimsey play a wide variety of tunes that will get even the most Debby Downer in the bunch up and dancing by the end of the set. Free all day!

We’re also just as excited to announce that we’ll be tapping our newest Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout - Collusion V2.0!

Too Sick Charlie

Too Sick Charlie plays gut-bucket slide on his 3 and 4-string Cigar Box Guitars. Too Sick Charlie creates his own “gumbo” styled brand of Blues and Stomps.

Jourdan Hines & the Dapper Whimsy

A smile is contagious, and so is a melody. Jourdan Hines’ #feelgoodmusic delivers smooth vocals, familiar guitar, and a feeling of homegrown happiness you won’t want to shake.

Since debuting his first solo release Come Alive, Jourdan and Miss Mary have been busy performing throughout the greater Madison, Wisconsin area. When joined by upright bassist Cody Davis, the three headline as Jourdan Hines and the Dapper Whimsy. Together they showcase an eclectic mix of originals and covers with a classy folk-bluegrass vibe.

