Journal of Many Colors

media release: We had so much fun in the first session that we decided to add another one in October!

Celebrate creativity, color, and a little bit of Dolly magic with this junk journal workshop! Inspired by Dolly Parton’s love of bright colors, creativity and self-expression, you’ll learn how to create a colorful patchwork-style journal cover and some other extra special touches to go inside the journal. Whether you’re an experienced journal maker or trying junk journaling for the first time, this workshop is all about having fun, getting creative, and making something uniquely yours. Come ready to play with color, create, and celebrate your own creative story!

Register for just $15.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1073193308602738