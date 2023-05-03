media release: Join a two-part series on journaling for mental wellness at Central Library led by Nikyra McCann. Meet in Community Room 301 at Central Library on the first two Wednesdays of May - May 3 and May 10 - from 6-7:30PM for this interactive workshop. No registration required; learn more online at madpl.org/journaling​.

May 3: Mindfulness

May 10: Building Self-Esteem