Journaling for Mental Wellness
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join a two-part series on journaling for mental wellness at Central Library led by Nikyra McCann. Meet in Community Room 301 at Central Library on the first two Wednesdays of May - May 3 and May 10 - from 6-7:30PM for this interactive workshop. No registration required; learn more online at madpl.org/journaling.
May 3: Mindfulness
May 10: Building Self-Esteem
