Journaling for Mental Wellness

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join a two-part series on journaling for mental wellness at Central Library led by Nikyra McCann. Meet in Community Room 301 at Central Library on the first two Wednesdays of May - May 3 and May 10 - from 6-7:30PM for this interactive workshop. No registration required; learn more online at madpl.org/journaling​.

May 3: Mindfulness

May 10: Building Self-Esteem

Info

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Health & Fitness, Lectures & Seminars
608-266-6300
Google Calendar - Journaling for Mental Wellness - 2023-05-03 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Journaling for Mental Wellness - 2023-05-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Journaling for Mental Wellness - 2023-05-03 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Journaling for Mental Wellness - 2023-05-03 18:00:00 ical
Google Calendar - Journaling for Mental Wellness - 2023-05-10 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Journaling for Mental Wellness - 2023-05-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Journaling for Mental Wellness - 2023-05-10 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Journaling for Mental Wellness - 2023-05-10 18:00:00 ical