media release: The Center for Journalism Ethics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will host its 16th annual journalism ethics conference at the Wisconsin Institutes for Discovery on Friday, September 26. The conference is free, open to the public and made possible by generous sponsorships from craig newmark philanthropies, the Evjue Foundation, Podcamp Media, the Wisconsin Newspaper Association and the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.

“Journalism Ethics in a Fracturing World” will bring together news media professionals, innovators, academics, advocates, students and the public to address the ethical dimensions of a media environment characterized by fragmentation, increasing authoritarianism and disappearing and unreliable data. Participants include nationally renowned experts such as Keith Woods (formerly of NPR), Kara Swisher (VOX Media) and Ben Smith (Semafor).

The rapid and far-reaching changes to government during the second Trump administration are presenting journalists and media makers with a monumental three-part task: being responsive to a transformed information environment, evolving media ethics in the face of disappearing norms and defending the press’s right to exist. This conference will provide a thoughtful forum for attendees to better understand the challenges, opportunities and pressures of this moment.

Top tech reporter Kara Swisher will interview Ben Smith, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Semafor, for her Vox podcast “On with Kara Swisher.” Keith Woods, former chief diversity officer at NPR, will deliver a keynote in defense of journalism in a free and fair democracy. Other panelists will take on key conversations such as “The New Age of Censorship” and “Spin, Lies and Disappearing Data.”

More info: go.wisc.edu/ethics

Schedule:

9:00 AM CT: Keynote: “IN DEFENSE OF JOURNALISM” BY KEITH WOODS

Keith Woods is chairman of the board of Suncoast Searchlight, a non-profit investigative journalism startup based in Sarasota, Florida. He most recently retired as chief diversity officer of NPR, where, for the last 15 years, he led efforts to enhance diversity in the organization’s audience, content and staffing while serving as a resource for NPR leadership, staff and public radio leaders from more than 260 member stations nationwide.

10:10 AM CT: Panel 1: THE NEW AGE OF CENSORSHIP

How free is the press in the US? This panel will explore a range of concerns, from outright and unseen government pressure to self-censorship to the influence of corporate ownership and consolidation. What strategies can journalists use to challenge censorship and avoid compliance?

Sewell Chan, senior fellow at the University of Southern California Annenberg Center on Communication Leadership and Policy

TBA

Moderator: Christa Westerberg, attorney and partner at Pines Bach LLP

11:10 AM CT: Panel 2: SPIN, LIES & DISAPPEARING DATA

Reporters face a series of new challenges, including DOGE efforts to remove public data and close FOIA offices. In addition, some political figures appear more willing to assert falsehoods publicly with little concern for fact-checking or correction. Given this context, what steps and sources can local and regional journalists use to deliver information in such vital areas as health, economics, immigration and security?

David Farenthold, investigative reporter, New York Times

Phoebe Petrovic, senior democracy researcher, Documented

Moderator: Tamia Fowlkes, public investigator and multimedia journalist, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

12 PM CT: LUNCH

1:00 PM CT: Panel 3: BUILDING AN AUDIENCE FOR THE TRUTH

Top tech reporter Kara Swisher will interview Ben Smith, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Semafor, on how the media business can build an audience for the truth. This interview will be recorded for the Vox podcast “On with Kara Swisher.”

2:30 PM CT: CLOSING REMARKS