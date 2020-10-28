ONLINE: Journalism in Extraordinary Times

media release: UW–Madison’s Journalist in Residence program presents “Journalism in Extraordinary Times,” a series of virtual talks focusing on the complexities reporters face during this unprecedented moment. Each talk will explore what it means to be a journalist in today’s dynamic, deeply consequential news environment, covering beats that range from politics to police reform to climate change during a global pandemic.

Wednesday, October 28 at 5:00 p.m. CT REGISTER HERE.

Kendra Pierre-Louis from Gimlet Media joins UW–Madison professor Dietram Scheufele for a two-person panel discussion on climate change and climate reporting, as well as how the media and the public discuss and frame controversial topics, including the coronavirus response.

Kendra Pierre-Louis is a climate reporter working for the podcasting company Gimlet. She previously worked at the New York Times and Popular Science and is the author of Green Washed: Why We Can’t Buy Our Way to a Green Planet.