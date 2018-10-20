Journey Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy Grand Opening

10 am- 2 pm, 10/20, 3179 Muir Field Road.

press release: Premier martial arts facility Journey Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy will be opening its doors to bring you the best Brazilian Jiu Jitsu adult and kids classes. Come and meet the staff, check out our state of the art facility, as well as sign up to receive a 30% discount on your membership.

STUDENTS FROM ALL SCHOOLS OF MARTIAL ARTS ARE WELCOME TO ATTEND!

We will have demonstrations of all the programs we offer as food and beverages for you and your family to enjoy. Everyone is welcome! Come out and celebrate the martial arts with us.

Here's the schedule:

-10:00AM-11:00AM Combatives Self Defense Class with Cristiano Ribeiro (No Uniform) - 5th Degree Black Belt

-11:15AM-12:15PM Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Fundamentals - Kids & Adults Welcome (Bring a gi if you have one, but it's not required)

-12:30PM-2PM: Open Mat, Social Time

Attendance is 100% FREE and so is participation. If you plan on attending, please register below so we know you're coming.