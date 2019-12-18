RSVP for Journey Through Grief

RSVP

Agrace Grief Support Center, Fitchburg 2906 Marketplace Drive, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719

press release:Journey Through Grief is a six-week series for adults grieving the death of anyone—a parent, child, spouse, sibling or friend.

Feeling alone in grief can make your loss even harder. This group can help you overcome the isolation of grief, through the comfort of being with a consistent group of other people who have experienced a significant loss. Learn what may help you cope with your grief and return to healthy daily living. Pre-registration is required.

5:30 pm Mondays, 1/6-2/10 (RSVP by 12/18); or 1 pm Thursdays, 3/12-4/16 (RSVP by 2/24), Agrace Grief Support Center, Fitchburg. $75/series. 608-327-7118

Info

Support Groups
RSVP
