press release: Journey Through Grief is a six-week grief support group series for adults who are grieving a death. Join to overcome the isolation of grief as you strive to return to healthy daily living. Meets Thursdays, February 1 – March 8; 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Pre-registration is required. For information about registration or fees, call Jody at (608) 327-7118 or go to agrace.org/griefgroups.