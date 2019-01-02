RSVP for Journey Through Grief

press release: Journey Through Grief is a six-week grief support group series for adults who are grieving a death. Join to overcome the isolation of grief as you strive to return to healthy daily living. Meets Mondays, 2-4 p.m., 1/14-2/18. Pre-registration is required. For information about registration or fees, call Jody at (608) 327-7118 or visit the website.

COST: $50

If needed, this fee can be lowered or waived. There is no fee if your family member was served by Agrace or another hospice in the past 12 months.