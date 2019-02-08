RSVP for Journey Through Grief
Agrace Grief Support Center, Fitchburg 2906 Marketplace Drive, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
press release: Journey Through Grief is a six-week grief support group series for adults who are grieving a death. Join to overcome the isolation of grief as you strive to return to healthy daily living. Meets Mondays, 6-8 p.m., Feb. 25-April 1. Pre-registration is required. For information about registration or fees, call Jody at (608) 327-7118 or visit the website.
COST: $50
If needed, this fee can be lowered or waived. There is no fee if your family member was served by Agrace or another hospice in the past 12 months.
Info
Support Groups