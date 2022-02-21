ONLINE: Journey Through Grief

press release: Journey Through Grief is a six-week series for adults grieving the death of anyone—a parent, child, spouse, sibling or friend.

Feeling alone in grief can make your loss even harder. This group can help you overcome the isolation of grief, through the comfort of being with a consistent group of other people who have experienced a significant loss. Pre-registration is required.

VIRTUAL Journey Through Grief – Pre-registration is required.

Mondays: February 21 – March 28; 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

COST: $75*

*If needed, this fee can be lowered or waived. There is no fee if your family member was served by Agrace or another hospice in the past 12 months.

Please call Jody (608) 327-7118 to pre-register or for more details. Or send a request here.