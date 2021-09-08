ONLINE: Journey Through Literacy

media release: Join Wisconsin Literacy's "Journey Through Literacy." Listen to, learn from, and engage with the experiences of people who have improved their lives through literacy.

Register at https://wisconsinliteracy.org/take-the-journey Choose activities from the "Journey Through Literacy " map Track your progress on the map Collect your gift certificate – just submit your completed map with donation. Enter your local literacy program in a raffle to win $100, $250, or $500!

Don’t miss our closing event on September 22 at 12:00pm: "Journey's End" with Michael Perry, New York Times bestselling author, humorist, playwright, and radio show host from New Auburn, Wisconsin.

events:

“The Refugee Experience (Part 1): Journey to America” Wednesday, September 8 at 12:00-12:30 PM: Tami McLaughlin, Director of World Relief Fox Valley, will take you on a journey of a refugee – who refugees are, the process they must complete prior to arriving in the United States and what their initial welcome and resettlement experience involves.

World Relief Fox Valley is one of four resettlement agencies in the State of Wisconsin and works in the Appleton/Oshkosh areas.

Register: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMpdeupqDIrG92CNUEsx3KHTS0EduCULDpS

“The Refugee Experience (Part 2): Kiswahili Simulation” Wednesday, September 8 at 12:35-1:05 PM: Imagine you have recently immigrated to the Congo with your family. You arrive with very limited possessions, and no or close to no money. With help from local churches, you find housing and start to work, mainly in farming, construction, mining, or selling basic goods in outdoor markets.

You come to your first day of Kiswahili class at the literacy center. Your first lesson topics include:

Introductions

Kids' school is starting next week

What to bring to school

Getting to school

Problem solving and asking for help - you haven't paid school fees!

Heather Chantelois-Kashal from Fox Valley Literacy will simulate the experience of English Language Learners in many of our member literacy agencies.

Register: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEqdu6sqT8tGNzfe9aNMKIgVyt0IiEuGJTI

“Speak Up About Literacy” Monday, September 13 at 12:00-12:30 PM: We will engage two state representatives - Representative Amy Loudenbeck (District 31) and Senator LaTonya Johnson (District 6) - in a conversation about advocacy and how easy it is to reach out to your legislator.

Learn:

Why you should reach out to your legislator.

Ways you can reach out to your legislator.

How to set up a literacy program visit with your legislator.

Michele Erikson, Executive Director of Wisconsin Literacy, will be available for follow-up questions and to share how advocacy makes a difference.

Register: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMtcOuhqzMvGNBy8RK9I4tj4jencEAAmp1w

"Literacy at Work" Wednesday, September 15 at 12:00-12:30 PM: Do you have English language workers at your company who could benefit from English classes?

Paula Hernandez, Human Resources and Payroll Manager, wanted to make a difference for the English language workers at Eden-Valders Stone, a quarry in Fond du Lac County.

In 2018, she approached Fond du Lac Literacy Services (FLS) about starting a workplace literacy program to teach English to 30 workers. She wanted to give their employees freedom to pursue their dreams with better communication skills, increased productivity, and a safer environment.

Paula Hernandez and Juana Montes-Hernandez from FLS will share their journey creating an onsite workplace literacy program, their triumphs, and what they've learned.

Register: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcrcO6uqD4uGNL6b-ONju-5nQCfNz9dnVNb

"Journey to Re-Entry" Monday, September 20 at 12:00-12:30 PM: "I wish I could go back in time and change my poor decisions but I know that is not possible and the only thing I can do is learn from my mistakes and live with them. That is when I decided to change my life and help others." - Alejandro Ramirez Gonzalez, Courage Award for Achievement in a Correctional Setting Award Winner 2020

75% of state prison inmates and 69% of local jail inmates did not complete high school in the United States according to the Bureau of Justice. Getting a high school equivalency and further job training cuts recidivism rates in half.

The road to getting this important credential isn’t easy for many justice-involved individuals. Ezi Adesi will share stories of the adults he’s worked with to get employment once they are released from prison. He will share the obstacles they overcame and their determination.

Register: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0sf-CvqjkvHNEEUjCfZpx--W2mfuS323Xm

"Journey's End" Wednesday, September 22 at 12:00-1:00 PM: You've simulated experiences, heard powerful stories, and learned from experts about how literacy impacts important aspects of everyday life.

Now, hear from Michael Perry, a New York Times bestselling author, humorist, playwright, and radio show host from New Auburn, Wisconsin.

He will share how life experiences shaped him along his journey and the importance of sharing our stories. Ask questions of this great Wisconsin storyteller. Learn more about Michael Perry at https://sneezingcow.com/.

Raffle prize winners will be announced. As this journey ends, we hope you will continue to help others along their journey to a better future through literacy.

Register: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIkf-mprTsuGNWq_EIqYzxZhaPze8X3UBNC