Journey to Grootbos Private Nature Reserve

media release: The Cape Floristic Region at the southern tip of South Africa is one of the most diverse botanical regions of the world, with 70% of its plant species found nowhere else in the wild—although you may recognize a few of them as garden favorites.

Join us for a FREE virtual chat with Sean Privett, resident botanist at Grootbos Private Nature Reserve, who will introduce you to the remarkable diversity of the Cape and the efforts at Grootbos and Walker Bay Fynbos Conservancy to promote and conserve this remarkable region. Afterward, Anne Medeiros of Ujuzi African Travel will be on hand to answer questions about Olbrich’s upcoming Cape Floral Safari (Sept. 21-30, 2025), which includes three days in Grootbos.

Instructor: Sean Privett, Grootbos Private Nature Preserve & Anne Medeiros, Ujuzi African Travel

There is no cost to attend this informational presentation