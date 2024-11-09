Journey to Inner Peace: Embracing the Gifts Within Grief and Substance Use Disorder

media release: This transformative workshop is designed for close family members of those affected by substance use disorder. It offers a profound exploration of grief, loss, and personal growth from a soul-level perspective, featuring meaningful dialogue and reflective practices that delve into the emotional and spiritual dimensions of their experiences.

Living Kindness is committed to creating a nurturing environment where individuals can find strength, hope, and holistic growth. These events offer a valuable opportunity for community members to connect, heal, and empower themselves and others facing similar challenges.

For more information and to register, please visit livingkindness.net or contact kindness@ livingkindness.net