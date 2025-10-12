media release: WISDOM is excited to partner with Journey to Justice Bus Tour, Unlock the Box Campaign, MOSES and FREE to bring the Journey to Justice bus to Madison, a mobile museum at the heart of our mission to end solitary confinement. Inside, discover immersive exhibits and resources that connect the issue of mass incarceration and solitary confinement with other crucial topics, including food justice. There will also be a replica cell solitary confinement exhibition.

This event is part of a nationwide advocacy bus tour called the Journey to Justice Bus Tour (journeytojusticetour.com). The tour's centerpiece is a "skoolie", a 40 ft. school bus that has been professionally renovated into a Smithonsian-style mobile museum featuring interactive audio, visual, and immersive experiences that make the human cost of solitary confinement and mass incarceration impossible to ignore.

There will be a panel discussion featuring Rep. Ryan Clancy, Rep. Darrin Madison, survivors of solitary confinement, and faith leaders.

Hear directly from people most impacted as they share how we can push forward legislation to end torture in Wisconsin prisons. Learn about the unique harms solitary confinement causes for women and families—and discover ways you can join the movement for a more just society. For any questions or concerns, please contact WISDOM's Transformational Justice Campaign Coordinator at ricermark@gmail.com.