Journeys Across the World: A Catholic Look at Immigration

press release: This interactive, two-part study will feature presentations from CMC bicultural staff to illustrate the complexities of immigration, immigrant identity, and navigating the current immigration landscape in the U.S. Participants will read Pope Francis’s letter to the U.S. Bishops and the Wisconsin Catholic Bishop’s Pastoral Letter on Immigration, both from February of this year. Each meeting will have prayers, songs, and group discussion time. This event is offered in collaboration between the CMC, Our Lady Queen of Peace, and St. Thomas Aquinas parishes. All are welcome to participate. The study will take place in the Queen of Peace gathering space (401 S Owen Dr, Madison), or you may choose to join remotely by Zoom. For more details or to register, please contact Laura: Laura@cmcmadison.org.