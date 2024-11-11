media release: MADISON COLLEGE PERFORMING ARTS will present two staged readings of military-themed plays in the Studio Theater, Nov. 11-12.

On Veteran’s Day, Monday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., a staged reading of JOURNEY’S END by R.C. Sherriff will take place.

During WWI, a new recruit reports for duty under the command of his childhood hero. He is shocked to see how war has changed his friend. The reading features several current and former Madison College students and three guest artists from the community.

The reading is directed by David Pausch, who previously directed Madison College productions of ROCK OF AGES, SHE KILLS MONSTERS and HARVEY.

On Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m., a staged reading of GROUNDED by George Brant will take place.

An unexpected pregnancy ends an ace fighter pilot’s career in the sky. When she is reassigned to a drone mission, the rigor takes an unexpected toll. Madison College alumna Rachel Seizer plays The Pilot.

The reading is directed by playwright and Madison College faculty member Karen Saari.

Both readings are free to all, with no advance tickets required.

A brief talkback with representatives of the college’s veteran community will follow each reading.

The Studio is located on the second floor of the Madison College Truax campus, main building, 1701 Wright Street.

For more information, contact Karen Saari at kmsaari@madisoncollege.edu.