ONLINE: Journeys of Women Artists

media release: The UW-Madison community is fortunate to have deeply talented and influential arts faculty, including an accomplished cadre of women, and powerful women of color. Higher education institutions, however, like the broader arts landscape, remain disproportionately white and male. This Real Talk for Real Change symposium, entitled Journeys of Women Artists, centers on the experiences of artists, arts faculty of dance and glassworking, art educators, and the solutions they apply to the equity barriers that they face.

The Real Talk for Real Change symposia series is open to the public and focuses on the critical issues of racial justice in education by centering the voices of UW–Madison scholars of color and community members.

The panel features the following special guests:

Peggy Choy, Professor, Dance and Asian American Studies, UW–Madison

Charlotte Cummins, Director of Education and Programs, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art

Helen Lee, Professor of Glassworking, Art Department, UW–Madison

This event is hosted by the UW–Madison School of Education’s Offices of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (OEDI), and Professional Learning and Community Education (PLACE). This partnership was made possible by the generosity of the Wisconsin Center for Education Products and Services (WCEPS) and the School of Education’s Impact 2030 Initiative.

The office of Professional Learning and Community Education (PLACE) draws on the best ideas and people in UW–Madison’s School of Education to provide transformational learning experiences for artists, educators, leaders, and lifelong learners around the world.