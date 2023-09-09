Journey's Wellness Celebration

media release: As the leading mental health provider in Dane County, we recognize that folks will have many stops along their wellness "journey.” Because of this, we can't think of a better way to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Journey Mental Health Center, (no comma necessary) than to bring our community together to celebrate wellness.

We hope you will join us on September 9 at Elver Park for a variety of complementary wellness activities and resources to celebrate Journey's 75th anniversary! From games, food, music, giveaways, and wellness classes, we will have something that everyone will enjoy!

11 am - 3 pm, with yoga sessions at 11:30 and noon