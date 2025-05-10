Joy Alive, Open Mic with Jori Costello

media release: Joy Alive! is the fusion of Terry Garthwaite (lead vocals, guitar, djembe), from The Joy of Cooking folk-rock group. Barbara Borden, (drums, percussion, back-up vocals) and Susanne DiVincenzo, (bass, cello & back-up vocals) were members of the jazz group Alive! Both Alive! and The Joy of Cooking were seminal bands from the 60s through the 80s.

Spreading joy through music, heart to heart, is key to the members of Joy Alive! You'll hear a variety of Terry's original songs, most of which are uplifting. Those that venture into darker areas are surrounded by positive edges.

Susanne DiVincenzo is a founding member of the all women jazz quintet, Alive! who have performed at many National Womens Music Festivals. She played cello with the first NWMF Orchestra conducted by Antonia Brico in 1978 in Champaign Urbana. She has also played bass in recent NWMF Orchestras, including this years NWMF Womens Composers Series Presents. She is currently involved in many musical projects: teaching workshops at the CA Jazz Conservatory in Berkeley, CA and playing with the trio with Terry Garthwaite and Barbara Borden called Joy Alive!. Together with Barbara Borden and Naomi Newman, she wrote and performed in 2023 the music for the new play, Between Worlds produced by the Yiddish Ensemble Theatre, about the lesbian poet and Warsaw ghetto survivor, Irena Klepfisz. Susanne played bass at NWMF 2023 with Melbas Kitchen, the 14-woman big band featuring the compositions and arrangements of Melba Liston and Mary Lou Williams from the 1940s. She is the principal bass for the Mill Valley Philharmonic and the Temple Hill Symphony Orchestra in the Bay Area. She is also a founding member of the jazz trio, Take 3, which features music from the Great American Songbook, focusing especially on Jazz standards written by women.

On the 2nd Saturday of each month, we will feature an artist that will be performing at the 2025 National Women's Music Festival. We are having fun with this series, getting previews of the upcoming festival performers and seeing new artists in the Open Mic hosted by Jori Costello. Please consider joining us.

$10 will get you a zoom concert for your household. However, this event is free to WIA/NWMF members. Members need to send an email to nwmf.info@gmail.com to get the discount code to register for the event. Click Here to become a Member

If you are interested in performing in the Open Mic,

please send an email to nwmf.info@gmail.com