ONLINE: Joy Ann Ribar

press release: Summer in Deep Lakes sprouts a homegrown murder on the O'Connor farm. Frankie Champagne's hunt for clues lands her deep in sheep doo-doo, especially after rare stones surface in unexpected places. Crime-solving is no picnic for the baker/vintner as she hops from farm to field to bakery, trying to keep up with the tourist season and track a killer, too.

Joy Ann Ribar is a Wisconsin native who embraces her Scandinavian roots-wine-tasting and food-munching from every culture. A semi-retired English educator, Joy teaches writing classes at Madison College. She earned a Journalism degree from UW-Madison and a Master's in Education from UW-Oshkosh. She and her husband, John, run a backyard buffet for winged creatures, plus the occasional furry critter. Someday, they plan to sell everything, buy an RV, and escape Wisconsin winters. See more at JoyRibar.com