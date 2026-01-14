media release: As part of the Finding Home series, the Wisconsin Academy will present two signature public events featuring acclaimed poet, musician, and former U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo. Known for her powerful storytelling and deep exploration of Indigenous identity, Harjo’s work invites reflection on what it means to belong to a place, a people, a history, and a future.

Through poetry and conversation, Harjo will illuminate the layered meanings of home, drawing on themes of land, memory, ancestry, displacement, and healing. Her perspective as a citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and a nationally celebrated artist offers a vital lens on issues such as colonization, cultural survival, and community resilience.

These two event builds on the success of our 2025 program with Christian Cooper and will be presented in partnership with the Milwaukee Public Library and other local organizations. One event will take place at Overture Center for the Arts in Madison, with live streaming available, and will be ticketed. The other event will take place at the Milwaukee Public Library’s Central Branch and will be free and open to the public.

Registration will be available soon!

This event is part of Wisconsin Academy's Finding Home series, a statewide programming series that explores the concept of home through the sciences, arts, and letters. As Wisconsin faces increasing housing insecurity, political polarization, and social disconnection, this series offers space for reflection, dialogue, and action around what it means to belong. From architecture to poetry, from climate migration to rural identity, Finding Home creates space for shared stories and resilient futures.

This interdisciplinary series spans from fall 2025 through summer 2026 and will include public lectures, art exhibitions, workshops, magazine features, and local events in partnership with organizations across the state. All events will be open to the public, with hybrid and virtual options available for broader access.