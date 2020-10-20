× Expand Matika Wilbur Joy Harjo

press release: The Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters, with support from the Wisconsin Book Festival, is pleased to host an evening of poetry with United States Poet Laureate Joy Harjo on October 20 at 7:00 pm in Overture Center for the Arts in Madison. The evening will begin with readings by Wisconsin poets, followed by a reading by Harjo and a conversation between her and Kimberly A. Blaeser, the 2015-2016 Wisconsin Poet Laureate. The two will discuss the forthcoming release of When the Light of the World Was Subdued, Our Songs Came Through: A Norton Anthology of Native Nations Poetry and the state of Native poetry, as well as Harjo’s goals as the U.S. Poet Laureate in a time marked by deep partisan divides. A book signing will follow the event.

This event is open to the public. Advance online registration is required on a pay-what-you-can basis to encourage broad participation. Online registration opens on May 1, 2020, through the Wisconsin Academy’s website.

A ticketed reception with Harjo will be held from 5:00–6:30 pm in the Academy’s James Watrous Gallery on the third floor of Overture Center for the Arts prior to the reading. Tickets for the reception are available through the Academy's online registration page for $25 ($20 for Academy members) but space is limited. Reception attendees will meet Harjo, view works by Navajo artist Dakota Mace, and enjoy light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

Joy Harjo was appointed the 23rd United States Poet Laureate in 2019. She is the first Native American to hold the position. Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Harjo is an internationally known award-winning poet, writer, performer, and saxophone player of the Mvskoke/Creek Nation. Her nine books of poetry include An American Sunrise, Conflict Resolution for Holy Beings, How We Became Human: New and Selected Poems, and She Had Some Horses. Harjo’s memoir Crazy Brave won several awards, including the PEN USA Literary Award for Creative Non-Fiction and the American Book Award. She is the recipient of the Ruth Lilly Prize from the Poetry Foundation for Lifetime Achievement, the 2015 Wallace Stevens Award from the Academy of American Poets for proven mastery in the art of poetry, a Guggenheim Fellowship, the William Carlos Williams Award from the Poetry Society of America, and the United States Artist Fellowship. In 2014 she was inducted into the Oklahoma Writers Hall of Fame. A renowned musician, Harjo performs with her saxophone nationally and internationally, solo and with her band, the Arrow Dynamics. She has five award-winning CDs of music including the award-winning album Red Dreams, A Trail Beyond Tears, and Winding Through the Milky Way, which won a Native American Music Award for Best Female Artist of the Year in 2009. Harjo’s latest is a book of poetry from Norton, An American Sunrise. She lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma.