media release: Dancing is fun, and it's good for you, too! Folklore Village is excited to present The Joy of Dance, an adaptive dance workshop for seniors and caregivers. This workshop will be held on October 18th from 10:30am - 1:00pm. The event will feature adaptive dance lessons with instructor Laura Prieto, a presentation on healthy movement and aging, and a free lunch!

Haven't danced in a long time? Don't worry; you can still attend! The Joy of Dance is open to all skill levels and features both seated and standing dance movements for those with limited mobility.

Let us know if you plan to attend The Joy of Dance by calling (608) 924-4000 or registering online at https://folklorevillage.org/ product/the-joy-of-dance- workshop/

This event is sponsored by All of Us Research Program-UW, which is a National Institutes of Health initiative working to change how health research is done. During the workshop you'll have the opportunity to learn how the program helps researchers understand how our health history, genetics, environment, and life experiences impact our health.