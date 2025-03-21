Joyann Parker
River Arts on Water, Prairie du Sac 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin 53578
$15
media release: With roots in the church and a solid foundation of musical education, Joyann Parker found her authentic voice later in life and created her own blend of roots music that combines soul, R&B, gospel, jazz and traditional blues styles. Parker has been a steadily rising star on the Midwest music scene and now brings her full range of talent as an accomplished singer, pianist, guitarist and songwriter to national and international stages.