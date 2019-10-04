Joyce J. Gust
Arts for All Wisconsin (formerly VSA Wisconsin) 1709 Aberg Ave., Suite 1, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Show will open Sept 17 and close November 7.
ARTS for ALL Wisconsin Gallery Night
5-9pm, October 4, 1709 Aberg Avenue
Ethereality: The Art of Joyce J. Gust features evocative works by the native Wisconsin artist that transcend the physical world while exploring elemental connections to it.
The artist will be attending. Refreshments provided.
Arts for All Wisconsin (formerly VSA Wisconsin) 1709 Aberg Ave., Suite 1, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
