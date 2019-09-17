Joyce J. Gust

to Google Calendar - Joyce J. Gust - 2019-09-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Joyce J. Gust - 2019-09-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Joyce J. Gust - 2019-09-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Joyce J. Gust - 2019-09-17 00:00:00

Arts for All Wisconsin (formerly VSA Wisconsin) 1709 Aberg Ave., Suite 1, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Show will open Sept 17 and close November 7.

ARTS for ALL Wisconsin Gallery Night

5-9pm, October 4, 1709 Aberg Avenue

Ethereality: The Art of Joyce J. Gust features evocative works by the native Wisconsin artist that transcend the physical world while exploring elemental connections to it. 

The artist will be attending. Refreshments provided.

Info

Arts for All Wisconsin (formerly VSA Wisconsin) 1709 Aberg Ave., Suite 1, Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-241-2131
to Google Calendar - Joyce J. Gust - 2019-09-17 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Joyce J. Gust - 2019-09-17 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Joyce J. Gust - 2019-09-17 00:00:00 iCalendar - Joyce J. Gust - 2019-09-17 00:00:00