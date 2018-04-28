Joyful Flower & Pottery Sale

press release: Join us for a gathering of friends who grow flowers, make pottery, and compose music. We are launching The Kind Flower Spring Bouquet CSA and featuring locally crafted pottery by Stephanie O'Shaughnessy, Doug Reynolds, and Joy Newmann.

Whether you want to buy flowers for Mother's Day, learn something about floral design, or buy some pottery of your liking, we will help you find the perfect gift for yourself or someone else dear to you.

Come join us to celebrate Spring! Rain or Shine....or Snow. It will be a joyful party with background music provided by Andy Ewen, the lead guitarist for Honor Among Thieves.