Joyful Rebellion

media release: Pssst…can you keep a secret? There are going to be some joyfully rebellious actions celebrating Earth Day, and we’d love for you to be a part of them! The more participants we have, the more joyful, and impactful, they will be.

There is a role for everyone! We need folks to hold banners, wave flags, or just to be a part of the spectacle in whatever way they’d like. The action will be on Friday, Apr 22 at 5pm, beginning at Library Mall. This event is a collaboration with a number of campus environmental groups, and the festivities will include a jubilant parade from the Mall up State Street to the Capitol.

Join us for the second action the next day, Saturday, April 23, beginning around 10am at the Farmers’ Market on the Capitol Square. There is a role for everyone! We need folks to hold banners, wave flags, or just to be a part of the spectacle in whatever way they’d like. The action will be on Saturday, Apr 23 at 10 am, meeting at the Mifflin/Pinckney corner of State St (the northern corner). This event is a collaboration with a number of campus environmental groups, and follows its Earth Day (4/22) sister event.

Invite your friends and family to join - the more the merrier! If you’re interested, human or non-human costumes are encouraged, but totally optional.

Let’s welcome spring by taking our activism back out into the streets, and have fun while doing it!

We hope to see you there.

Friday: https://www.facebook.com/events/530273765122131/

Saturday: https://www.facebook.com/events/730912141612537/