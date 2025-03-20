The Joys of Long-Term Photography Projects

media release: New York photographer Harvey Stein is well known for his close-up street photography, as well as his sensitive portraiture of people from around the world.

In this Talk, he will show and discuss work from his newest book, Coney Island People 50 Years, his first book Parallels A Look AT Twins, as well as photos from a new book in the making. He will discuss the joys of working on long-term projects that can lead to in-depth investigations of important subject matter that often result in the creation of successful portfolios, magazine publications and even books.

Third Thursday Talks are always free and open to the public.

To join via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86444905873?pwd=YVdMOWNOTm1hWDQzaXVLNHhBN2xVdz09

Meeting ID: 864 4490 5873 Passcode: 449570

This presentation will be via Zoom only. Please do not come to the PhotoMidwest Studio; no one will be there!

Please contact Darcy Berg at darcy@darcyberg.com if you have an idea for a Third Thursday Talk. She would love to hear from you!

Missed a talk? If you missed one and want to watch it, scroll to it's announcement on our website under Events >Third Thursday and click "Watch the Talk" for the video.