7:30 pm on 9/4 and 7 & 9:30 pm, 9/5-6. $31.50.

media release: Born in the Philippines and raised in California, JR De Guzman began performing comedy while working as a music teacher, which he quickly learned just meant teaching Taylor Swift songs to teenagers. He has entertained all over the world, having performed for Stand-Up Tokyo and ROR Comedy in Japan, the Jokers Ball in Indonesia, the Badaboom Comedy Series in Amsterdam, and countless other international shows. JR was the winner Stand-up NBC in 2016 & named as a prestigious “New Face” at Just for Laughs 2017. His quarter hour special on The Comedy Lineup is available on Netflix, and he was named one of Variety’s Ten Comics to watch 2022. Catch him on tour in a city near you!