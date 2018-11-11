Jrod the Problem, DJ MW, Dallaz, Demo, Quail the Goon, Suga Shane
The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: The Tornado Alley Tour w/ Jrod The Problem and artist from all over the country including Dj MW from Portland Oregon | Dallaz from Cedar Ridge Arizona | Demo from Colorado Springs | Quali The Goon | and Suga Shane who WON a competition to tour with us for FREE!
Your jaw will be dropped and heads will turn with our amazing speed and precision. Listen for yourself below!
"Never Will" by Jrod the Problem
