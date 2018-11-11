Jrod the Problem, DJ MW, Dallaz, Demo, Quail the Goon, Suga Shane

The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The Tornado Alley Tour w/ Jrod The Problem and artist from all over the country including Dj MW from Portland Oregon | Dallaz from Cedar Ridge Arizona | Demo from Colorado Springs | Quali The Goon | and Suga Shane who WON a competition to tour with us for FREE!

Your jaw will be dropped and heads will turn with our amazing speed and precision. Listen for yourself below!

608-256-8211
