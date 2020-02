press release: Have you ever caught an 8Hertz VINYL set?! Well, now you can...

Lucid Tuesday: For the Love of HOUSE Edition

Line Up:

OPEN DECKS

JSlay (vinyl)

8Hertz (vinyl)

Trail Magic

Smartaz

Visual projection ft. original art by Cosmic Visuals

FLOW SPACE

drink specials

LOVELY mixologist: Beth Rizzle ♥

$5 Cover, 21+