JSS Winter Market
Arbor Good Neighbor House 2509 McDivitt Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Join us for our winter market! Jewish Social Services of Madison will showcase the amazing skills of our clients and community members. The market will feature vendors from all over the world, living right here in Dane County. All items are made by hand, including clothing, jewelry, food, toys, and much, much more! Most vendors are cash-preferred. No tickets or RSVP necessary, and event is free to enter.
