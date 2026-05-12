× Expand CAH Promotions JT Spartz of Dogtown Hollow. JT Spartz of Dogtown Hollow.

media release: JT Spartz plays all around Madison, sometimes solo and sometimes with a group called Dogtown Hollow, in the genre of Roots Rock Country Americana. JT is also a poet and essayist, so if you ask very nicely he may just share some extra-musical wisdom too!