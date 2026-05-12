JT Spartz

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Minocqua Brewing Company Tap Room 2927 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: JT Spartz plays all around Madison, sometimes solo and sometimes with a group called Dogtown Hollow, in the genre of Roots Rock Country Americana. JT is also a poet and essayist, so if you ask very nicely he may just share some extra-musical wisdom too!

Info

Minocqua Brewing Company Tap Room 2927 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
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