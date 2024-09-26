Judge John Hodgman
Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Jesse Thorn (left) and John Hodgman.
(2023 Isthmus pick) Anyone who has read John Hodgman’s various compendiums of possibly made-up facts (such as The Areas of My Expertise) was probably not surprised when Hodgman made a sort of cottage industry of being the ultimate arbiter of arguments, with a New York Times Magazine column and the Judge John Hodgman podcast. This live tour of the show also features co-host Jesse Thorn, and anyone can submit a question for possible inclusion at maximumfun.org/jjho.