× Expand courtesy Ticketmaster Jesse Thorn (left) and John Hodgman. Jesse Thorn (left) and John Hodgman.

(2023 Isthmus pick) Anyone who has read John Hodgman’s various compendiums of possibly made-up facts (such as The Areas of My Expertise) was probably not surprised when Hodgman made a sort of cottage industry of being the ultimate arbiter of arguments, with a New York Times Magazine column and the Judge John Hodgman podcast. This live tour of the show also features co-host Jesse Thorn, and anyone can submit a question for possible inclusion at maximumfun.org/jjho.