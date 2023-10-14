Judge John Hodgman

Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Direct from the Webby Award winning JUDGE JOHN HODGMAN PODCAST, Judge John Hodgman and Bailiff Jesse Thorn are bringing their mix of non-swearing comedy, pop-culture obsession, and sheer, unadulterated FAKE LEGAL WISDOM to the stage.

Do you have a case that would be good for the show? Submit your case at https://maximumfun.org/jjho

Info

Comedy, Spoken Word
