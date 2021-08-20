Judicial Investiture of Nia Trammell

media release: On August 20, 2021, Judge Nia Trammell will be sworn in as the first African American woman elected as a judge to the Dane County Circuit Court. Judge Trammell was first appointed to the Dane County Circuit Court by Governor Tony Evers on August 25, 2020. She was elected to the position during the spring general election on April 6, 2021. Judge Trammell will be sworn in at a judicial investiture by Judge Paul Higginbotham, who in 1994 was elected as the first African American judge in Dane County.

A long-time Madison resident, Judge Trammell formerly served as the deputy secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services. Before that, she worked for 11 years as an administrative law judge for the state of Wisconsin.

The investiture commences at 3:00 p.m. and will take place at the Dane County Courthouse, Courtroom 1A, with overflow seating in the lower-level jury assembly room to allow for social distancing. Masks are required to enter the courthouse.