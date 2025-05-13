Judy Karofsky

Lake City Books 107 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join us for the Book Launch of DISELDERLY CONDUCT: The Flawed Business of Assisted Living and Hospice by Judy Karofsky, a former mayor of Middleton and housing expert.

An adult daughter accompanies her aging mother along the confusing, frequently defective path of assisted living and hospice. Judy Karofsky presents a personal account of unmet needs in eldercare and our impending care crisis.

https://diselderlyconduct.com/

“A compelling narrative that passionately cries out for a better way to safeguard our most vulnerable. We learn the ‘better way’ is significantly hindered when the profit motive is the driving force. DisElderly Conduct shows in a most powerful way the need for national reform of care for the elderly.” —Martin Schreiber, former governor, state of Wisconsin, and author, "My Two Elaines"

